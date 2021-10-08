CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jason Wayne Arnold, 40, Marengo, warrant (felony)

James Ronald Hochadel, 52, Scottsburg, invasion of privacy

Travis Waterbury, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Stacey C. Wilson, 38, Newstead, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

Thomas Wright, 34, Union, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

Louis West, 32, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

Brandon Campbell, 31, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

Terrell Smith, 27, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

John Whitehouse, 46, Perryville, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joshua David Bubb, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Josias Eleazar Zambrano Gutierrez, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Hunt Brooke Teanna, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Garland R. Miller, 41, Putnamville Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer)

Steven B. Lush, 33, Greenville, warrant (violation of community corrections)

Alexis M. Barnes Davies, 21, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Jodi A. Reynolds, 40, Bloomington, warrant (failure to appear)

Dorothy M. Miller, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Jeffrey R. Gregory, 29, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Peter D. Steinsberger, 26, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers

Michael E. Garrison, 79, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

