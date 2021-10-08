CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jason Wayne Arnold, 40, Marengo, warrant (felony)
James Ronald Hochadel, 52, Scottsburg, invasion of privacy
Travis Waterbury, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Stacey C. Wilson, 38, Newstead, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
Thomas Wright, 34, Union, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
Louis West, 32, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
Brandon Campbell, 31, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
Terrell Smith, 27, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
John Whitehouse, 46, Perryville, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joshua David Bubb, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Josias Eleazar Zambrano Gutierrez, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Hunt Brooke Teanna, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Garland R. Miller, 41, Putnamville Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer)
Steven B. Lush, 33, Greenville, warrant (violation of community corrections)
Alexis M. Barnes Davies, 21, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Jodi A. Reynolds, 40, Bloomington, warrant (failure to appear)
Dorothy M. Miller, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Jeffrey R. Gregory, 29, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Peter D. Steinsberger, 26, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers
Michael E. Garrison, 79, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
