CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jeannie Marie Hess, 48, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Michael Bronk, 27, Jeffersonville, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care), unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

James Corbin Rice, 25, Louisville, theft from motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement

George Raymond Boyle Jr., 40, Lexington, warrant (misdemeanor), probation violation

Derek T. Clark, 25, Henryville, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care), battery (no injury), warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Justin Keith Sharp, 43, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Dalton William Joseph Burris, 20, Sellersburg, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care)

Sandra Lewis, 35, no address listed, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Robert Dorsey Stark, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Robert Eugene Kaufman, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Eugene Rudy Stewart, 57, Lexington, KY, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Norma Anceima Morales, 37, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy

Robert Wayne Blackledge, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Adam Porter, 24, Louisville, battery, disorderly conduct

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Tammy J. Singleton, 49, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Terry J. Thornton, 31, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine possession of syringe, hold for Louisville Metro

James J. Isaacs, 23, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance

Mary J. Hardin, 21, Louisville, theft

Norrea D. Livers, 21, New Albany, false reporting, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

Orlando Dejesus, 28, New Albany, warrant

Jason A. Procter, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Sandra M. Lewis, 35, Louisville, warrant

RELEASED

None

