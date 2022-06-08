CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jeannie Marie Hess, 48, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Michael Bronk, 27, Jeffersonville, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care), unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
James Corbin Rice, 25, Louisville, theft from motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement
George Raymond Boyle Jr., 40, Lexington, warrant (misdemeanor), probation violation
Derek T. Clark, 25, Henryville, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care), battery (no injury), warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin Keith Sharp, 43, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Dalton William Joseph Burris, 20, Sellersburg, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care)
Sandra Lewis, 35, no address listed, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Robert Dorsey Stark, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Robert Eugene Kaufman, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Eugene Rudy Stewart, 57, Lexington, KY, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Norma Anceima Morales, 37, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy
Robert Wayne Blackledge, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Adam Porter, 24, Louisville, battery, disorderly conduct
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Tammy J. Singleton, 49, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Terry J. Thornton, 31, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine possession of syringe, hold for Louisville Metro
James J. Isaacs, 23, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance
Mary J. Hardin, 21, Louisville, theft
Norrea D. Livers, 21, New Albany, false reporting, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Orlando Dejesus, 28, New Albany, warrant
Jason A. Procter, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Sandra M. Lewis, 35, Louisville, warrant
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.