CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

William B. Workman, 49, Louisville, intimidation

Destiny Brown, 20, no address listed, counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), reckless driving (all violations), resisting law enforcement (suspect use of vehicle)

Jakeysha Richardson, 23, no address listed, counterfeiting, obstruction of justice

Elijah Shaun Harris, 41, Charlestown, battery (no injury)

Ronald E. McCray, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Evan Scott Ross, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

James A. Morris, 36, Taylorsville, KY, warrant (felony)

Autray Reed, 33, no address listed, strangulation, domestic battery, intimidation

Zachary Elliott Krininger, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Kimberly R. Watson, 34, Louisville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), disorderly conduct, intimidation.

Charles Glenn Reed, 52, no address listed, warrant (felony)

James Robert Brown Jr., 53, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Gregory Johnson, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Juan Pablo Sostenes, 23, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), operator never licensed

Larry Jason Lomax, 43, Sellersburg, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving

Robert Sherman Staats, 60, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties pf arresting officer, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Coty Timberlake, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Forest James Aalderink, 41, Jeffersonville, court order return

Marshall Lee Banks, 41, Borden, court order return

Ashley Marie Cotton 28, Bowling Green, KY warrant (felony)

Shane Compton, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony)

James Lewis Washington, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Sabrina L. Woods, 43, Winona, MS, theft (pocket picking), warrant (misdemeanor)

Neome Lee Taylor, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Chaz D.Thompson, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael D. Gates, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Amina Aweys Sheikh, 20, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

De'Angelo Antonio Hampton, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Anthony D. Morgan, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Maria Lindenfelser, 39, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Joseph Lindenfelser, 43, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Brian Jent, 49, Jeffersonville, corrupt business influence, fraud (credit card), counterfeiting

Shakila T. Miller, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brian S. Fouch, 45, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Anayely P. Sollano, 32, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Amanda Dawn Conrad, 42, Jeffersonville, battery

Chi T. Trinh, 48, Jeffersonville, battery

Gregory Johnson, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cherreese Milligan 27, Jeffersonville, theft, public intoxication by drugs

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Sarah C. Maynard, 31, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)

Brandy M. Hicks, 40, New Albany, domestic battery (prior conviction)

Heather L. Mattingly, 31, New Albany, operating while intoxicated (controlled substance), possession of marijuana

Matthew B. McDowell, 41, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Ricky L. McCoy, 36, Sellersburg, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY

Patrick J. Payne-Ollis, 24, New Albany, warrant

Gavin D. Poff, 30, Georgetown, burglary (dwelling), burglary (structure), theft

Matthew T. Rose, 20, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)

Dallas L. Fouts, 57, Milltown, warrant (failure to appear)

Juan J. Estrado, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Tavon J. Hyman, 32, Jeffersonville, false informing, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (hold for Bullitt County, KY), hold for Clark County)

Britney J. Price, 31, Center, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

Seth T. Willet, 31, Jeffersonville, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of stolen property, hold for Clark County

Chelsea M. Douglas, 36, Borden, driving while intoxicated

Tyler L. Kennedy, 24, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Aaron M. Hupp, 39, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Caleb M. Carter, 21, Louisville, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a license

Chloe A. Wisman, 21, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

