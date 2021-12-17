CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
William B. Workman, 49, Louisville, intimidation
Destiny Brown, 20, no address listed, counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), reckless driving (all violations), resisting law enforcement (suspect use of vehicle)
Jakeysha Richardson, 23, no address listed, counterfeiting, obstruction of justice
Elijah Shaun Harris, 41, Charlestown, battery (no injury)
Ronald E. McCray, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Evan Scott Ross, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
James A. Morris, 36, Taylorsville, KY, warrant (felony)
Autray Reed, 33, no address listed, strangulation, domestic battery, intimidation
Zachary Elliott Krininger, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Kimberly R. Watson, 34, Louisville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), disorderly conduct, intimidation.
Charles Glenn Reed, 52, no address listed, warrant (felony)
James Robert Brown Jr., 53, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Gregory Johnson, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Juan Pablo Sostenes, 23, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), operator never licensed
Larry Jason Lomax, 43, Sellersburg, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving
Robert Sherman Staats, 60, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties pf arresting officer, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Coty Timberlake, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Forest James Aalderink, 41, Jeffersonville, court order return
Marshall Lee Banks, 41, Borden, court order return
Ashley Marie Cotton 28, Bowling Green, KY warrant (felony)
Shane Compton, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony)
James Lewis Washington, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Sabrina L. Woods, 43, Winona, MS, theft (pocket picking), warrant (misdemeanor)
Neome Lee Taylor, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Chaz D.Thompson, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael D. Gates, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Amina Aweys Sheikh, 20, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
De'Angelo Antonio Hampton, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Anthony D. Morgan, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Maria Lindenfelser, 39, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Joseph Lindenfelser, 43, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Brian Jent, 49, Jeffersonville, corrupt business influence, fraud (credit card), counterfeiting
Shakila T. Miller, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian S. Fouch, 45, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Anayely P. Sollano, 32, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Amanda Dawn Conrad, 42, Jeffersonville, battery
Chi T. Trinh, 48, Jeffersonville, battery
Gregory Johnson, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Juan Pablo Sostenes, 23, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person) operator never licensed
Larry Jason Lomax, 43, Sellersburg, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving
Robert Sherman Staats, 60, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Coty Timberlake, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Cherreese Milligan 27, Jeffersonville, theft, public intoxication by drugs
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Sarah C. Maynard, 31, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)
Brandy M. Hicks, 40, New Albany, domestic battery (prior conviction)
Heather L. Mattingly, 31, New Albany, operating while intoxicated (controlled substance), possession of marijuana
Matthew B. McDowell, 41, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Ricky L. McCoy, 36, Sellersburg, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY
Patrick J. Payne-Ollis, 24, New Albany, warrant
Gavin D. Poff, 30, Georgetown, burglary (dwelling), burglary (structure), theft
Matthew T. Rose, 20, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)
Dallas L. Fouts, 57, Milltown, warrant (failure to appear)
Juan J. Estrado, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Tavon J. Hyman, 32, Jeffersonville, false informing, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (hold for Bullitt County, KY), hold for Clark County)
Britney J. Price, 31, Center, KY, warrant (violation of parole)
Seth T. Willet, 31, Jeffersonville, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of stolen property, hold for Clark County
Chelsea M. Douglas, 36, Borden, driving while intoxicated
Tyler L. Kennedy, 24, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Aaron M. Hupp, 39, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Caleb M. Carter, 21, Louisville, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a license
Chloe A. Wisman, 21, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
