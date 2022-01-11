BOOKED-IN
Aaron S. Breeden, 34, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Lewann A. Mozee, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Michael A. Anderson, 37, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended (prior)
BOOKED-IN
Zachary B. Rhodes, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Chad Edward Wagner, 37, Prospect, KY, warrant (felony)
Mica Manning, 46, Palmyra, warrant (felony)
Sean Ray Withers, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Mackenzie Paige Clinton, 21, New Albany, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), theft of motor vehicle
Esnel Maza, 37, no address listed, theft from building
RELEASED
Tevien Deion Semien, 26, Taylorsville, KY, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Latisha R. Langley, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.