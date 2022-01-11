BOOKED-IN

Aaron S. Breeden, 34, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Lewann A. Mozee, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Michael A. Anderson, 37, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended (prior)

BOOKED-IN

Zachary B. Rhodes, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Chad Edward Wagner, 37, Prospect, KY, warrant (felony)

Mica Manning, 46, Palmyra, warrant (felony)

Sean Ray Withers, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Mackenzie Paige Clinton, 21, New Albany, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), theft of motor vehicle

Esnel Maza, 37, no address listed, theft from building

RELEASED

Tevien Deion Semien, 26, Taylorsville, KY, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Latisha R. Langley, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

