CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Anthony Burton Irvin Jr., 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Lisa Moore, 43, no address listed, hold for Louisville Metro
Shane Theisz, 43, Terre Haute, hold for U. S. Marshall
Adam Virgil Moore, 38, no address listed, hold for U. S. Marshall
Michael Bowling, 45, no address listed, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Trayce Wayne King, 31, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, hold for other agency (felony)
Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, Jeffersonville, murder, battery committed with deadly weapon
Michelle Willis, 31, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Shane R. Talbert, 30, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, resisting law enforcement
Ryan Thomas Heath, 30, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, domestic battery
Darryl Lin Young Jr., 38, Louisville, robbery, theft, battery (no injury), criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
Jeremy Travis Wayne Murphy, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandi Lee Moorman, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Randall Mark Davis, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Jessica Rae Hodges, 26, Henryville, driving while intoxicated, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Zachary P. Hobson, 37, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), leaving the scene of an accident
Milton Calix Hernandez, 30, Clarksville, domestic battery, warrant (felony)
Scott Alexander Timmonds, 40, Nabb, invasion of privacy, intimidation
Gary Schofield, 62, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Zachary Collins, 23, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Vincent Read, 56, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Adrian J. Wood, 45, no address listed (failure to appear)
Joshua A. Thomas, 27, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Kenneth S. Corley, 27, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
Ronald O. Hooker, 56, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance
Justin L. O'Neal, 40, New Albany, warrant (warrant, failure to appear)
Robert M. Parker, 27, Greenville, habitual traffic violator, battery, strangulation, driving while intoxicated, possession of a handgun without license
Devin C. Rakes, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Shaun K. Hambaugh, 34, New Albany, possession of controlled explosive
RELEASED
Jared B. Happel, 24, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Jason E. Svagerko, 42, Cleveland, OH, dealing marijuana
Damone L. King, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Kara L. Cook, 24, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance
