CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Anthony Burton Irvin Jr., 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Lisa Moore, 43, no address listed, hold for Louisville Metro

Shane Theisz, 43, Terre Haute, hold for U. S. Marshall

Adam Virgil Moore, 38, no address listed, hold for U. S. Marshall

Michael Bowling, 45, no address listed, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Trayce Wayne King, 31, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, hold for other agency (felony)

Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, Jeffersonville, murder, battery committed with deadly weapon

Michelle Willis, 31, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Shane R. Talbert, 30, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, resisting law enforcement

Ryan Thomas Heath, 30, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, domestic battery

Darryl Lin Young Jr., 38, Louisville, robbery, theft, battery (no injury), criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

Jeremy Travis Wayne Murphy, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brandi Lee Moorman, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Randall Mark Davis, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Jessica Rae Hodges, 26, Henryville, driving while intoxicated, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Zachary P. Hobson, 37, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), leaving the scene of an accident

Milton Calix Hernandez, 30, Clarksville, domestic battery, warrant (felony)

Scott Alexander Timmonds, 40, Nabb, invasion of privacy, intimidation

Gary Schofield, 62, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Zachary Collins, 23, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Vincent Read, 56, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Adrian J. Wood, 45, no address listed (failure to appear)

Joshua A. Thomas, 27, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Kenneth S. Corley, 27, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

Ronald O. Hooker, 56, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance

Justin L. O'Neal, 40, New Albany, warrant (warrant, failure to appear)

Robert M. Parker, 27, Greenville, habitual traffic violator, battery, strangulation, driving while intoxicated, possession of a handgun without license

Devin C. Rakes, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Shaun K. Hambaugh, 34, New Albany, possession of controlled explosive

RELEASED

Jared B. Happel, 24, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Jason E. Svagerko, 42, Cleveland, OH, dealing marijuana

Damone L. King, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Kara L. Cook, 24, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance

