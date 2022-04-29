BOOKED-IN

Nathaniel Bradley Roby, 46, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jordan Wayne Rummage, 40, New Albany, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Kyle Matthew Doss, 28, Borden, domestic battery, warrant (felony), criminal recklessness (felony)

Jessica Lynn Bowen, 37, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Richard J. McCue, 25, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicole R. Pierce, 40, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jose Octavio Lopez, 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Norman Douglas Couch, 37, Charlestown, invasion of privacy

Floyd Donald Jackson, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)

Cindy Kay Denham, 56, Key Largo, FL, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Samantha Michelle Stanley, 32, New Albany, criminal trespass (prior conviction, same property), public intoxication by drugs, resisting law enforcement, sexual battery

RELEASED

River Kirby, 23, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Mark Anthony Marksberry, 57, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Charles Russell Bennett, 24, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cori Beth Brothers, 33, Bardstown, KY, possession of methamphetamine

Brandon M. Watson, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Roger Dale Thompson, 72, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Jerry J. Daffron Jr., 34, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, carry handgun without license (500 feet of school property), obliterating ID marks on handgun, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), operator never licensed

Troy Overstreet, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

BOOKED-IN

David W. Wright, 67, New Albany, warrant

Ashley L. Ethridge, 38, Bardstown, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

Marcus L. Sutton, 46, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

