BOOKED-IN

Jamall Rashawn Bradley, 28, Jeffersonville, reckless driving, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish

Thomas W. Heatherly, 49, Muncie, warrant (misdemeanor)

Alisha Rena Garcia, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Ashley K. Robinson, 33, Clarksville, domestic battery

Eugene S. Lang, 27, New Albany, battery with bodily injury to other person

Chad Allen Devore, 37, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery

Thomas G. Houchens, 47, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)

Christina L. Bell, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Rayvon Thyme Givings, 20, Louisville, disorderly conduct, intimidation

BOOKED-IN

Alexander K. Wilson, 28, no address listed, domestic battery

Alexis K. Smith, 38, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Elliott L. Books, 37, Depauw, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)

David M. Coleman, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

James G. Owens, 56, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Robin M. Dixon, 47, New Albany, public intoxication

RELEASED

None

