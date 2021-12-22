BOOKED-IN
Jamall Rashawn Bradley, 28, Jeffersonville, reckless driving, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish
Thomas W. Heatherly, 49, Muncie, warrant (misdemeanor)
Alisha Rena Garcia, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Ashley K. Robinson, 33, Clarksville, domestic battery
Eugene S. Lang, 27, New Albany, battery with bodily injury to other person
Chad Allen Devore, 37, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery
Thomas G. Houchens, 47, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)
Christina L. Bell, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASEDRayvon Thyme Givings, 20, Louisville, disorderly conduct, intimidation
BOOKED-IN
Alexander K. Wilson, 28, no address listed, domestic battery
Alexis K. Smith, 38, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Elliott L. Books, 37, Depauw, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)
David M. Coleman, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
James G. Owens, 56, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Robin M. Dixon, 47, New Albany, public intoxication
RELEASED
None
