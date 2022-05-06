CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael D. Esarey, 51, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ryan Michael Luckett, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Willie B. Simms, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
John Demander Robinson III, 39, Clarksville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Juan Samuel Cintron, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Dominique McClendon, 32, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Buddy W. Rutar, 37, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Ryan Walker, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Mark Bernard Johnson, 40, Greenville, SC, hold for U.S. Marshall
Ashani L. Burnett Cisse, 21, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Tynae R. Couts, 21, Jeffersonville, court order return
Robert Dean Wheat Jr., 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jerod Scott Jarnagin, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Andrew William Nash Hendrix, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Garmal Jaquan Williams, 27, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jodi Catherine Edelen, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), invasion of privacy
Evan Alan Tweedy, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll) drug, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Jesus Velasquezz Martin, 38, Charlestown, stalking, criminal confinement, harassment, battery
William Emerson Banks, 40, Charlestown, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
Lori Denise Capps, 53, Clarksville, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement
Brandon Lee Masters, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Rebecca L. Robertson, 31, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
RELEASED
Latisha R. Langley, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Andrew C. Edds, 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Travis Todd Gallander, 40, New Albany, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Tony D. Spaw, 62, Pekin, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Danielle J. Grant, 32, New Albany, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance
Christian D. Snell, 19, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun without permit, possession of handgun by felon
Jarrod A. Mays, 28, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (vehicle)
Gerald W. Mahoney, 30, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior), false identify statement
Jermaine T. Jackson, 23, Louisville, possession of marijuana
Brandi A. Hartman, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Timothy W. Smith, 55, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
William R. Robertson, 40, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
Lucas T. Funk, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Tenico R. Caldwell, 35, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Brian R. Keil, 37, New Albany, warrant
Jessica D. Durbin, 27, Jeffersonville
RELEASED
Malachi I. Reynolds, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
