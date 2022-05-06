CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael D. Esarey, 51, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ryan Michael Luckett, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Willie B. Simms, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)

John Demander Robinson III, 39, Clarksville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Juan Samuel Cintron, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Dominique McClendon, 32, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Buddy W. Rutar, 37, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Ryan Walker, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Mark Bernard Johnson, 40, Greenville, SC, hold for U.S. Marshall

Ashani L. Burnett Cisse, 21, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Tynae R. Couts, 21, Jeffersonville, court order return

Robert Dean Wheat Jr., 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jerod Scott Jarnagin, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Andrew William Nash Hendrix, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Garmal Jaquan Williams, 27, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jodi Catherine Edelen, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), invasion of privacy

Evan Alan Tweedy, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll) drug, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Jesus Velasquezz Martin, 38, Charlestown, stalking, criminal confinement, harassment, battery

William Emerson Banks, 40, Charlestown, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement

Lori Denise Capps, 53, Clarksville, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement

Brandon Lee Masters, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Rebecca L. Robertson, 31, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

RELEASED

Latisha R. Langley, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Andrew C. Edds, 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Travis Todd Gallander, 40, New Albany, driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Tony D. Spaw, 62, Pekin, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Danielle J. Grant, 32, New Albany, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance

Christian D. Snell, 19, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun without permit, possession of handgun by felon

Jarrod A. Mays, 28, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (vehicle)

Gerald W. Mahoney, 30, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior), false identify statement

Jermaine T. Jackson, 23, Louisville, possession of marijuana

Brandi A. Hartman, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Timothy W. Smith, 55, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

William R. Robertson, 40, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

Lucas T. Funk, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Tenico R. Caldwell, 35, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Brian R. Keil, 37, New Albany, warrant

Jessica D. Durbin, 27, Jeffersonville

RELEASED

Malachi I. Reynolds, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

 

