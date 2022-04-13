CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Alicia R. Gross, 37, Bloomington, warrant (felony)
Donald Wayne Wills, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate
Bernardo S. Bernal, 56, no address listed, burglary
Wesley Ralph McKinley, 30, Georgetown, resisting law enforcement
Eugene S. Lang, 37, New Albany, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by drugs
Michael Kent Farler, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Nichole Michelle Dorsner, 41, no address listed, fraud (prior conviction), possession of syringe, identity deception, possession of methamphetamine
Grant Nezperce Grainger, 28, no address listed, identity deception, fraud (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate outside of a facility with enhancing circumstances
Brandon Lee Head, 40, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine/narcotic (enhancing circumstances), dangerous possession of a firearm (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia
Victor W. Shellenbarger III, 22, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Mark Wade Rightnowar, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jeremy L. Nelson, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dana E. Martin, 50, Jeffersonville, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)
Travis L. Kaufman, 36, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)
Andrew Landrum Jones, 35, Memphis, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, criminal confinement (using a vehicle)
RELEASED
Stephanie R. Mintzer, 45, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brandon Thompson, 44, New Albany, warrant (violation), warrant (failure to appear)
Tabitha Chapman, 23, New Albany, warrant
Michael Lewis, 54, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jimmy Ballew, 39, New Albany, public intoxication
Alyssa Bryant, 21, no address listed, possession of controlled substance, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, false informing
Donna Romero, 42, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Michael Willoughby, 36, Louisville, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction of justice
RELEASED
None
