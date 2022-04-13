CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Alicia R. Gross, 37, Bloomington, warrant (felony)

Donald Wayne Wills, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate

Bernardo S. Bernal, 56, no address listed, burglary

Wesley Ralph McKinley, 30, Georgetown, resisting law enforcement

Eugene S. Lang, 37, New Albany, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by drugs

Michael Kent Farler, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Nichole Michelle Dorsner, 41, no address listed, fraud (prior conviction), possession of syringe, identity deception, possession of methamphetamine

Grant Nezperce Grainger, 28, no address listed, identity deception, fraud (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate outside of a facility with enhancing circumstances

Brandon Lee Head, 40, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine/narcotic (enhancing circumstances), dangerous possession of a firearm (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia

Victor W. Shellenbarger III, 22, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Mark Wade Rightnowar, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jeremy L. Nelson, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dana E. Martin, 50, Jeffersonville, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)

Travis L. Kaufman, 36, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)

Andrew Landrum Jones, 35, Memphis, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, criminal confinement (using a vehicle)

RELEASED

Stephanie R. Mintzer, 45, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brandon Thompson, 44, New Albany, warrant (violation), warrant (failure to appear)

Tabitha Chapman, 23, New Albany, warrant

Michael Lewis, 54, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jimmy Ballew, 39, New Albany, public intoxication

Alyssa Bryant, 21, no address listed, possession of controlled substance, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, false informing

Donna Romero, 42, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Michael Willoughby, 36, Louisville, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction of justice

RELEASED

None

