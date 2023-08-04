The Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery at 137 East Main St., New Albany, will sponsor a Gallery Tallk on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with artist James Russell May.
May will discuss his artistry and process for creating his stunning oil paintings on metallic surfaces. Drop by to meet the artist and see his astonishing work.
May was born in Savannah, GA, and is a graduate of The Savannah College of Art and Design. After graduation he lived and worked in Savannah, drawing inspiration from the city and its many local artists. In 2005 he moved to Louisville, taking the opportunity to alter his artistic style and embrace realistic techniques. He has since had multiple solo shows and has participated in group exhibitions throughout the country.
In his recent work he has sought to move away from ostentation and focus on distilled representations of the human form. Working with oil colors on metal, the reflective surface serves as a blank canvas for contemplation. The sometimes sparse compositions and refined gestures invite viewers to immerse themselves in the scene, by isolating and emphasizing specific body parts. He aims to evoke a sense of universality and empathy. In the absence of elaborate context, viewers are prompted to project their own experiences, emotions, and narratives onto the artwork.
The gallery talk is free and open to the public.
