The Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery at 137 E. Main St., New Albany, will sponsor an opening reception Saturday afternoon, Sept. 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. for Keith J. Hampton’s Particles of Change 2d and 3d works.
Keith J. Hampton got his start in commercial art in 1977 at the age of 18, working in publishing, first at The Saturday Evening Post Company and for two years at ICP as the company’s magazine cover artist, creating cover illustrations for four quarterlies. At 25, he made his foray into marketing and advertising. In 1995, he opened it’sALLart, a graphic design and fine art firm. In 2009, he began working in 3d, producing sculptures in various materials including wood, steel, plastic, and fabric. He stopped accepting advertising and design projects in December 2017 to concentrate solely on painting and sculpting.
Hampton’s work is purposely eclectic and embodies many art types, including realism, surrealism, impressionism, cubism, abstract expressionism. Hampton knowingly rejects the widely-accepted academic norm of steady progression in one flavor and pursues a multifaceted approach.
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. To schedule an appointment, contact Julie Schweitzer at 502-649-3320 or julie@artseed.art.
