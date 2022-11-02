It is never easy when you hear the words “you have cancer.” There is shock, anger, sadness … so many emotions.
For women diagnosed with breast cancer at Baptist Health Floyd, Jill Crawford, RN, shares in those emotions. As a breast cancer nurse navigator, she is there with them every step of the way. While difficult, she wants the experience and journey to be a smooth one.
“That is our goal,” she said. “They deserve that. They already hit a place they didn’t think they would be in.”
Crawford makes it a point to go to all the appointments with her patients to hear what the plan is to fight their cancer. She makes sure all of their initial appointments are scheduled in a timely manner and that her patients have all the educational resources they need moving forward.
“I get to be their one hub for everything,” Crawford said. “I want them to know they are getting the best care they can get and are being treated like family because I would want my family to be processed quickly and comforted. I go through their journey with them.”
Nancy Barnard knows all about that journey. She was diagnosed with breast cancer Nov. 20, 2021. She completed her radiation treatments and is now undergoing hormone therapy.
Barnard said that from the time she was diagnosed through all of her visits to the Cancer Center in New Albany, she always felt like the staff “had her back.”
“I cannot say enough good things about the care I received from start to finish. From check-in to diagnosis it was all so efficient,” Barnard said. “You have no idea how much that helps.
“Everyone has been nothing but kind. You are always made to feel like they have all the time in the world for you and that makes all the difference in the world.”
Crawford has worked in oncology for six years and has been the breast cancer navigator at the Cancer Center for two years. She said working with cancer patients is rewarding, even though their journey can be challenging.
“I get to carry some of that emotion sometimes,” she said. “I try to prioritize for myself some mental release because you carry their emotions with you … you really feel for them. Some are going through more than just the breast cancer.”
She said one thing she “loves” about her job is that many breast cancer patients are in the survivor phase.
“They are surviving and thriving,” Crawford said. “We see that more than with some other cancers. That keeps your spirits high.”
Barnard is one of those thriving. She said she feels great after going through three surgeries, which included one lumpectomy and two revisions, radiation and now hormone therapy.
“The nurse navigators are great,” the 61-year-old Clark County resident said. “They are your go-to girls. They take notes; they answer any questions you may have. When the provider is talking to you, you are trying to absorb it. The girls help answer those questions, they work as a liaison. It makes you feel like you are going to be OK and make it through this. It gives you confidence.”
Crawford is the Cancer Center’s only breast cancer nurse navigator. She said she sees between 100-150 patients a year. She also said Jill Vanfossen-Wesp, Breast Imaging Navigator at Baptist Health Floyd, is a big part of the team.
While no one wants to go through the breast cancer journey, Barnard said her’s was a positive one. She is attending a support group in Charlestown and has some simple advice to share with women in the community.
“Don’t take anything for granted and just live every day. Take it one day at a time,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to ask for help, and don’t put off getting a mammogram. Early detection is key.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.