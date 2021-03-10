FLOYD/HARRISON COUNTIES — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to begin work this month on a nearly $4-million bridge rehabilitation contract on S.R. 111 and I-64 in Floyd and Harrison Counties. The contract includes bridge deck overlays, approach and guardrail replacement, deck patching and joint repairs.
Crews will start work on S.R. 111 over French Creek on or after Monday, March 15. A single lane will close at the bridge with a temporary traffic signal to control traffic through mid-June, weather permitting. The bridge is between Gap Hollow Road and Two Mile Lane in Floyd County.
S.R. 111 over French Creek — Floyd County
In late March, the contractor plans to begin work on I-64 at Indian Creek and Brush Heap Creek (MM 106.6 and MM 107.9) in Harrison County. Construction will begin in the right eastbound lane of each bridge. Crews will work their way across both bridges, switching lane closures every six to eight weeks, weather permitting. The eastbound bridges are expected to be complete in July, followed by westbound in late October. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.
I-64/S.R. 337 — Harrison County
Additional rehabilitation work is planned this summer on S.R. 337 over I-64 in Harrison County. The bridge is expected to close in early June through late July. Additional information will be shared once a start date is final.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
