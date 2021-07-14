SCOTT COUNTY — An Indiana State Trooper from the Sellersburg Post was injured Wednesday morning when a car being hauled on a flatbed trailer broke free from its cargo straps and rolled off a trailer on Interstate 65 southbound.
Shortly after seven Wednesday morning, Trooper Jonathan Cain was on duty and sitting stationary in the median crossover on I-65 near the 33 mile-marker.
Trooper Cain had just checked the interstate for stranded motorists and was monitoring for traffic violations. At the same time, a black 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Andrew Tarr, 40, of Seymour, was pulling a flatbed trailer southbound on I-65 approaching the crossover where Trooper Cain was stationed.
The flatbed trailer was loaded with a black 2000 Volkswagen Jetta, which broke free from its cargo straps. As the truck and trailer continued southbound, the Jetta rolled off the back of the trailer entering the roadway, and then traveled off the east side of the southbound lanes and collided with Trooper Cain's car.
Trooper Cain suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by Scott County EMS to Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany before being transferred to University Hospital in Louisville.
The driver of the Silverado was not injured and immediately stopped at the crash scene. The driver was cited for Insecure Load and later released from the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.