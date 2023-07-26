During the course of the AIDS Memorial Quilt Display exhibition on display Aug. 1 through 19 at the Carnegie Center for Art & History in New Albany, the Carnegie Center will host several unique events to coincide with the display. The Carnegie Center for Art & History is at 201 East Spring Street, New Albany and is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10: a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register for programs associated with the AIDS Memorial Quilt exhibit, go to nafclibrary.libcal.com
Special events include:
Louisville’s Response to the AIDS Epidemic
On Tuesday Aug. 1 from 5:30 to 6 p.m., the Carnegie Center for Art and History will host a guest speaker. Join Olivia Beutel as she discusses the response of the community and others in Louisville throughout the 1980s and early 1990s during the AIDS epidemic. She will touch on responses by key individuals and organizations and conclude with a discussion of previous displays of the AIDS Memorial Quilt in Louisville.
Olivia Beutel is an American History adjunct professor at the University of Louisville. She has a Bachelor of Arts from Transylvania University in Lexington, KY, and a Master of Arts from the University of Louisville. Her research is mainly focused on the AIDS epidemic and memorialization. To register for Olivia Beutel’s talk and other programs associated with the AIDS Memorial Quilt exhibit, patrons can go to nafclibrary.libcal.com
Talk by Dr. William Cooke
The Carnegie Center for Art and History will host a talk by Dr. William Cooke, author of “Canary in the Coal Mine: A Forgotten Rural Community, a Hidden Epidemic, and a Lone Doctor Battling for the Life, Health, and Soul of the People” to coincide with the AIDS Memorial Quilt exhibit. The talk will be Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
In 2015 the small town of Austin, Indiana, became the epicenter of two unprecedented health care disasters: a national opioid epidemic and the worst HIV outbreak ever seen in rural America. As Austin’s only physician, Dr. Cooke found himself uniquely positioned to take action, battling prejudice, political resistance, and entrenched bureaucracy for the health and wellness of his community. Dr. Cooke will discuss this experience, as well as the toxic social conditions that lead to increased disease and death in our communities, and what we can do to reduce suffering.
Open Studio: Action Poses
On Thursday Aug. 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the Carnegie Center for Art and History will host an Open Studio artmaking workshop. This special Open Studio is in honor of influential street artist Keith Haring — memorialized in the AIDS Quilt exhibition.
In this workshop, patrons will make an action pose of themselves inspired by the designs of Keith Haring using the wall-sized drawing paper hung in the East and West Galleries as part of Draw Your Own Exhibition. This open studio will assemble a gallery mural to honor Keith Haring’s work and memory. Before and after the screening, attendees are invited to view an original Keith Haring print.
Keith Haring: Street Art Boy Film Screening
The final event for the month will be Saturday, Aug. 19 from 1 to 2:30 p The Carnegie Center will host a film screening event that will feature a screening of the American Masters documentary “Keith Haring: Street Art Boy,” following the life of influential artist Keith Haring, who is memorialized in the AIDS Memorial Quilt display. Haring blazed a trail through the legendary art scene of 1980s New York and revolutionized the worlds of pop culture and fine art. This documentary features previously unheard interviews with Haring and unprecedented access to the Haring Foundation’s archives, telling the extraordinary story of an artist who lived and created with boundless energy. Before and after the screening, attendees are invited to view an original Keith Haring print. Patrons should note, this film is rated TV-MA and contains content that may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.
