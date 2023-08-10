The Carnegie Center for Art and History will host an opening reception on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m. for The Underground Railroad: The Still Family and Charles Nalle, an exhibition of paintings and drawings by Mark Priest.
Before the reception from 5 to 6 p.m., the public can enjoy live music, free refreshments, and a members hour talk by Mark and Licia Priest centered around the story of the Still Family’s attempts at freedom and the impossible choice to leave loved ones behind. Priest’s work portrays actual accounts of the perilous Underground Railroad. He vividly depicts the mental, emotional, and physical prowess needed to escape enslavement and reunite a family.
This exhibition will be on display from Aug. 31 through Nov. 11, 2023, and patrons may visit Mark Priest’s work from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Born in Louisville in 1958, Priest completed a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1987 and went on to obtain a Masters in Fine Arts at Yale University in 1989. Priest has exhibited consistently for the past 37 years both nationally and internationally.
He has received numerous grants including the Morgan Research Grant in 2016 to continue his research and the Commission on Racial Equality & Diversity Grant in 2015. Priest’s recent paintings and drawings seek to depict the mental, emotional, and physical prowess needed to succeed on the Underground Railroad.
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, a branch of the Floyd County Library, is a contemporary art gallery and history museum that offers a full schedule of changing exhibitions and other educational programs.
The Carnegie Center also features the ongoing local history exhibits, Ordinary People, Extraordinary Courage: Men and Women of the Underground Railroad and Remembered: the Life of Lucy Higgs Nichols. For more information on exhibits, events, and other programs, go to www.carnegiecenter.org and www.facebook.com/nacarnegie.
