The Floyd County Library's Indiana Room and the Carnegie Center for Art and History are proud to present a new program for the summer: Story Behind the Storefront, a walking tour program focused on the fascinating history behind unique local businesses.
Patrons can pick up a passport from the Library, the Carnegie Center, or one of the participating businesses and begin a journey back in time and around New Albany's historic downtown, visiting local shops, cafes, and restaurants like The Exchange pub + kitchen, New Albany Sugar Shoppe, Coffee Crossing and more to read about the history behind their storefronts using infographics placed at each location. Patrons can also log their progress by signing up for our Beanstack challenge at https://nafclibrary.beanstack.org/ to earn points for prizes.
Story Behind the Storefront is currently open for participation; patrons are welcome to log their activities through Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.