Community Action of Southern Indiana will host the CASI Minority Health Initiative Community Health Fair from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at 201 East 15th Street and in Landsden Park in Jeffersonville.
This Community Health Fair will connect people who would like services with healthcare professionals. Guests will be able to receive blood pressure checks, Body Mass Index assessments, holistic healing services, mental health assessments, wellness checks, vaccinations, IHSAA sports physicals, and more.
Students will receive backpacks and school supplies. Each family will be given fresh produce and nonperishable food items to take home, courtesy of Dare to Care Food Bank.
Everybody is welcome. For more information, contact Pamela Clark at pclark@casi1.org or 812.288.6451 extension 2135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.