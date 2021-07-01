Fogel house

John Fogel regularly decorates his New Albany house in holiday themes, and July 4 is no exception. Fogel's house along State Street has been decorated to resemble the American Flag. He said he wanted to do something to honor the country's military and those who have battled COVID-19. He invites people to drive by the home to see the decorations. 

 Provided photo

