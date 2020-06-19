SOUTHERN INDIANA — Though President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, it took more than two years and the conclusion of a bloody civil war before slavery was abolished and for the word that enslaved people were free to be spread throughout the nation.
Today marks the culmination of that mission, and several events are planned in Southern Indiana in celebration of Juneteenth.
Juneteenth recognizes the end of slavery in the U.S. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas to announce that the Civil War had ended and that slaves were free. Texas had remained a Confederate territory and though the war had ended, Juneteenth recognizes that not all slaves were freed until Major General Gordon Granger and his troops arrived to enforce the order.
Juneteenth was considered a major landmark well into the 20th Century, but events marking its importance waned over the years.
“When it comes to bringing awareness of the independence of African American people and the transition of being enslaved to becoming free citizens, I do think the average person doesn’t have a lot of knowledge of Juneteenth,” said John Hickerson, a member of The Movement in New Albany.
The organization is hosting a Juneteenth celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. today in the Calumet Club parking lot along East Spring Street. There will be speakers, food and music to commemorate the importance of June 19.
Hickerson said educating people about the history of slavery and the struggle for independence will be the focal points of the event. More people seem to be aware of Juneteenth this year, which Hickerson said is important.
“I think that especially with all the events of this year, it’s really kind of a long time coming,” he said. “It’s just kind of been glazed over. There are so many people of all types of backgrounds and of all types of cultures who have now been awakened to the long-standing condition of racism in America.”
Multiple events are planned in Jeffersonville.
From 6 to 8 p.m. tonight, the Jeffersonville Youth Council is hosting an event at Big Four Station Park. The event is geared toward youth involvement, and will feature several speakers of different ages, races and backgrounds.
“It started with our kids saying ‘hey, we see what’s going on. We want to use our voices to share. Our friends are coming to us and showing their support and saying we don’t know what to do, but we want to do something to show we care’,” said Shajuana Campbell, a youth adviser and one of the organizers of the event.
From elementary school children to a recent college graduate, several youth speakers will share messages during the family-friendly celebration.
“We wanted also for them to share their first experiences. When did you first encounter racism? Where was that? We’ve been amazed in hearing their stories of for some, how young, and for some, how long” they’ve encountered racism, Campbell said.
One aspect of the event will be to have white parents and students speak about systematic racism and how it affects younger generations
“It’s going to take other voices sometimes, we feel, to hopefully reach those who normally wouldn’t listen and hear,” Campbell said.
On Saturday, another event will be held at the Big Four Bridge beginning at 4 p.m. It’s titled Juneteenth, A Celebration of Freedom, and will feature a community-wide picnic, live music and games and activities.
Sisters Teah Williams-Hampton and Dominique Williams came up with the idea just a few weeks ago, as they wanted to organize an educational event that could help bring the community together.
Though slavery can be difficult to discuss, Williams-Hampton said it’s an important conversation and a topic that shouldn’t be avoided.
“We have to embrace the entire narrative of the country in order to move forward,” she said.
When they first came up with the idea, Williams said they were skeptical about how many people would turn out for a Juneteenth event. But they’ve been pleasantly surprised by the outpouring of support.
“I said we need to celebrate Juneteenth, and then it exploded on my social media,” Williams said, as she added the Saturday gathering is intended to be positive and informative.
“We just kind of wanted to do a feel-good event with everything that’s happening,” she said.
Beyond celebrating the end of slavery, Juneteenth is important because of what happened after that day, Williams-Hampton said. Freed slaves had to find shelter, attempt to relocate their families and garner a means to support themselves financially after slavery ended, she continued.
“Even though it happened in Texas, it was really symbolic of what happened to enslaved African Americans after they were freed,” she said.
Williams added that local organizations and residents have contributed to the cause.
“We have a lot of support — a lot of people have pitched in,” she said.
Those who attend are asked to bring their own food for the picnic and their own chairs. Drinks will be provided.
Event organizers are encouraging those who attend the celebrations to wear a face mask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.