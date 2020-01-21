The CLM Bliss House is conducting a clothing drive with a twist. From now until Jan. 27, please bring clothing donations to Goodwill in Jeffersonville or Clarksville and donate them in the CLM Bliss House's name. Goodwill will provide vouchers to the Bliss House, which allows residents to purchase clothing that is needed for their jobs. You must tell Goodwill you are donating for the CLM Bliss House, to ensure they keep track of donations and vouchers.
Please do not bring clothes to the CLM Bliss House or Pantry. Because of lack of storage space, CLM is no longer accepting clothes.
The purpose of the Center for Lay Ministries is to provide services to vulnerable populations in the local community with compassion, dignity and respect. The CLM Food Pantry is open six days a week to meet the needs of Clark County residents who struggle with food insecurity. We provide food to 800 clients and their families each month.
