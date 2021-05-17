SELLERSBURG — Chad Briggs has been selected the new superintendent at Silver Creek School Corp.
The school board unanimously approved Brigg’s three-year contract at Monday’s meeting. Briggs who is now superintendent of Spencer-Owen Community Schools in Indiana will begin at Silver Creek July 1.
Briggs said he feels “fortunate and blessed” to be selected superintendent.
“I don’t take anything for granted,” he said. “I’m coming here to work for the kids and the stakeholders.”
Thomas Brillhart has been interim superintendent of the district since Clemen Perez-Lloyd stepped down in late 2020.
Brillhart will continue with Silver Creek as assistant superintendent and chief financial officer.
Briggs is taking over the school district that has existed for less than a year. Last July, the separate Silver Creek and Borden-Henryville school districts were formed after a referendum approving the split of the former West Clark Community Schools.
Briggs has been superintendent of Spencer-Owen Community Schools for more than six years, and he has worked in education for 24 years.
His goal is to get to know the district in coming months, he said.
“All school corporations, all schools have one thing in common — they educate children — but they’re all different, too, so I’m excited to learn what makes this school corporation unique, and I’m just looking forward to being a part of what’s moving forward here in the future,” Briggs said.
Chris Rountree, Silver Creek board president, said he feels “very lucky” to bring Briggs on as the district’s leader.
“Dr. Briggs has a ton of experience when it comes to collaboration with teachers, being a building principal and being a teacher himself and six years as superintendent… he brings just an overall wealth of knowledge and experience to our district,” Rountree said.
“Being a new district, we felt that was important,” he said. “A lot of feedback we got on Dr. Briggs was on how he’s intertwined in the buildings on a daily, weekly, monthly basis.”
Rountree noted Briggs will be taking over leadership as the district continues its transition from the West Clark separation and prepares for significant renovations at schools in the district.
The district “still has some months ahead” in terms of asset division related to the West Clark separation, as well as shared service agreements that will soon expire, Rountree said.
The district is also planning major upgrades to Silver Creek High School, Silver Creek Middle School and Silver Creek Elementary.
Briggs said he is most excited about meeting people in the district, including students, teachers, staff and community partners.
“It takes all of us to do what’s best for kids,” he said. “I’m excited about rolling my sleeves up, getting with everyone, seeing where we are and being part of the great things happening.”
His strengths include meeting people where they are, Briggs said.
“I learn something new every day, so I have room to grow, but I love kids, I love teachers, I love working with parents, and I think I’m really good at reaching out to people, bringing people together for one cause — what’s best for kids,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.