CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown Police Detective Sergeant Te’Juan “T.J.” Johnson will be honored along with other Indiana officers who have given their lives in service as the Cops Cycling for Survivors this week announced plans for their 20th annual bicycle tour of Indiana.
The group, whose aim is to raise awareness of and actively support survivors of Indiana law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July to honor fallen law enforcement officers and their survivors.
Detective Johnson died Dec. 2, 2020 after a nearly three-week battle with COVID-19. His passing came just 10 days before the two-year anniversary of the death of Sgt. Ben Bertram, who was killed in pursuit of a suspect Dec. 12, 2018.
“This is a huge struggle for the department,” said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges at the time. “Two years and two line-of-duty deaths in such a short period of time for such a small department in a small town, they’re feeling this. It’s a very heavy blow to our community and to our officers.”
Cops Cycling for Survivors in 2002 began with a ride to Washington, D.C. to honor fallen officers. The cyclists now ride through Indiana meeting with survivors of officers to support them as they continue to deal with the loss of loved ones.
The group honors the more than 400 Indiana officers killed in the line of duty by reading a memorial for each officer during the tour.
Cops Cycling for Survivors vows to never let Indiana’s fallen heroes be forgotten and to support the survivors of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of the state. The group makes every attempt to contact survivors, including family, co-workers, descendants of fallen officers, but may not have contact information for some.
Survivors are asked to be in touch with the group at Cops Cycling for Survivors, PO Box 597, Ellettsville, IN 47429, by phone 812-727-0725, or email copscyclingforsurvivors@gmail.com.
Interested cyclists may also contact the group for more information on joining the ride for all or parts of the ride. Cyclists include survivors, law enforcement officers, and friends of law enforcement.
In addition to memorializing Indiana’s fallen officers, Cops Cycling for Survivors raises financial support for survivors. Proceeds from the annual ride provide line of duty death benefits for primary survivors as well as fund scholarships, camps, and other avenues of support.
The group also assists Line of Duty Death Justice as survivors work through years of court dates, including parole hearings and appeals. More information and a donation page are found at http://www.copscycling4survivors.com/. Cops Cycling for Survivors was granted 501© 3 status as a not-for-profit in late 2011 and is no longer directly affiliated with Indiana Concerns of Police Survivors (IN COPS).
The 2021 Cops Cycling for Survivors truck also was unveiled this week. While the group rides in support and memory of all fallen officers, each year the support truck honors officers killed in the line of duty from the previous year.
This year’s truck is in special memory of Police Officer Kenneth Reid Lester, Richmond Police Department, end of watch Feb. 10, 2020; Officer Breann R. Leath, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, end of watch April 9, 2020; and, Detective Sergeant Te’Juan Fontrese “T.J.” Johnson, Charlestown Police Department, end of watch Dec. 2, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 which affected the ride, also pictured on the truck are the two 2019 line of duty deaths, Chief of Police David P. Hewitt, Rising Sun Police Department, end of watch Feb. 13, 2019; and, Trooper Peter “Bo” Stephan, Indiana State Police, end of watch Oct. 11, 2019. Recent line of duty deaths in 2021 will receive special recognition next year.
As the group rides through locations, area residents are encouraged to show their support for law enforcement officers and the survivors of fallen heroes in whatever meaningful manners may arise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.