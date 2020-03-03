CHARLESTOWN — A Charlestown Police officer made three arrests early Sunday morning following a traffic stop along Ind. 62. All three face numerous drug charges.
Officer Eric Kruse conducted the traffic stop on a vehicle for committing traffic violations, according to a news release from the Charlestown Police Department. During the stop, he developed probable cause to search the vehicle, according to the release.
While conducting a search he located a large bag of methamphetamine, weighing approximately 57 grams. Officers also located items which are commonly used for the distribution, (sale) of illegal drugs in the car.
The driver and two passengers, Robert Taylor, George Reece and Katrina Hart, were subsequently arrested for possession of methamphetamine. The total weight of all suspected methamphetamine seized as a result of the traffic stop was approximately 171 grams.
“We take a hard line stance against bringing drugs into our community; we want to keep Charlestown as drug free as we can," Charlestown Police Chief Tim Wolff said in the release. "It doesn’t matter if you bring drugs to our neighborhoods, our city streets, or are just passing through our town, if we catch you with drugs, we will do our best to hold you accountable.”
