Chestnuts and Pearls Gallery, at 157 E. Main, New Albany, is pleased to announce the collaborative exhibit titled “Sign of the Times.”
The exhibit, by several local professional artists, is the artistic expression of their perspectives on recent current events. Topics include the pandemic, global warming, abortion, social justice, Ukraine, inflation and more.
The artists are Marie Britt, Susan Brooks, Karen Chilman, Eric Morris, Penny Hundley, and Ami Jo Romig. An artist reception, free and open to the public, will be Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the gallery. The exhibit will run through Oct. 9.
Gallery hours are Thursday, Friday and Sunday noon-4; Saturdays 10-4, or by appointment. For more info, call 502-548-9114.
