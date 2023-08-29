Chestnuts and Pearls Gallery, 157 E. Main St., New Albany, is pleased to announce the show by local Photographer James Behmke, “This Land is My Land,” as part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Behmke and his camera first became a team about 30 years ago with a trip to Australia. The camera fit in his shirt pocket and his intention was to take a picture or two as a record of his trip with his wife. That was all that was needed. Since that trip he and his wife, Donna, have traveled to 12 countries and all seven continents. They are going back to the Antarctic for a month in January 2024. He likes to shoot “pretty pictures” while trying to tell a story at the same time. “Patience” has been used to describe his style because a single picture can take hours waiting for just the right moment.
“This Land Is My Land” demonstrates his work with animals and landscape.
An artist opening reception will be Oct. 6, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. which is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be through Nov. 12.
Gallery hours are Thursday, Friday and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. For more information, call 502-548-9114.
