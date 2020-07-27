JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark County courts have restricted activity until Aug. 17, based on two recent positive cases of COVID-19 among stakeholders of the courts, a county court staff member confirmed Monday.
For now, all criminal and civil trials are suspended, with the first jury trial scheduled for Aug. 17. Hearings for Clark County jail inmates are being done via videoconference and other hearings the same way or digitally when possible. Spectators are not allowed in the courtroom, but hearings are streamed live through the Indiana Supreme Court website.
On July 13, the Clark County judiciary, after learning of the two positive cases of individuals who had been in the courts area the week of July 6, petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court for an emergency order to limit proceedings to only emergency and essential hearings. Additionally, three other stakeholders had continued hearings July 13 after having been exposed to a person who had tested positive.
Last week, the Indiana Supreme Court sent notice that such decisions could be in the hands of the courts to decide and would not require a specific order allowing them to make the temporary changes.
People with legitimate court business can request a continuance for reasons such as illness or caring for someone who is ill or in a high-risk category.
Similar restrictions were put in place in April when the Indiana Supreme Court granted Clark County its first emergency petition related to COVID-19 after other courts stakeholders had been quarantined for possible exposure to the virus. The state approved a similar petition from Floyd County several days after that and later extended the restrictions statewide — many of the early restrictions were lifted in Indiana’s local courts May 17, with jury trials allowed to resume June 1.
