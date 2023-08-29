The Clark County Farm Bureau Inc. will host its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Clark County REMC, 7810 Ind. 60, Sellersburg.
Free dinner will be provided to voting members and guest, followed by the election of officers and board members. A brief business meeting, along with a presentation by board member Todd Hall, will follow the dinner. Guest speaker will be Steve Allen, Indiana Farm Bureau Health Plans manager, providing information on INFB Health Plans.
Dinner reservations are required. RSVP at 812-256-3348 by Friday, Sept. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.