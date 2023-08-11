Pop Up Festival

The Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown at Main and Market Streets will continue through Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the City Square. It will be joined this Saturday by Clark County Farm Bureau members.

The Clark County Farm Bureau Inc. is partnering with the City of Charlestown at the weekly Saturday pop-up event on the square in Charlestown.

Join the Farm Bureau gang on Saturday, Aug. 19 to see that” Ag is Everywhere.” Agriculture-related vendors will be on hand to help educate the public and tell our story.

Booths include Clark County Extension Service; Sunnyside Master Gardeners; National Land Realty; Poppa Kettle-Kettle Corn; Dylan Farms–bringing Lulu, a Highlander cow; Wright Brother Implements with a tractor, and Farm Bureau Inc. 

The regular returning vendors with crafts, food and specialty items will also be present and local music throughout the event. The Pop-Up event is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

