The Clark County Farm Bureau Inc. is partnering with the City of Charlestown at the weekly Saturday pop-up event on the square in Charlestown.
Join the Farm Bureau gang on Saturday, Aug. 19 to see that” Ag is Everywhere.” Agriculture-related vendors will be on hand to help educate the public and tell our story.
Booths include Clark County Extension Service; Sunnyside Master Gardeners; National Land Realty; Poppa Kettle-Kettle Corn; Dylan Farms–bringing Lulu, a Highlander cow; Wright Brother Implements with a tractor, and Farm Bureau Inc.
The regular returning vendors with crafts, food and specialty items will also be present and local music throughout the event. The Pop-Up event is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
