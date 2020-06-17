CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Health Department reported a record high number of overdoses in May, particularly with heroin — something one health official said could be due to lack of resources during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Overall, there were 62 overdoses recorded by the health department for May, the most in at least four and-a-half years. Of these, 37 were heroin and seven were other opioids.
April also saw a record jump in cases with 37 overall cases, the same number recorded in April and June of 2016.
"I thought we'd have another ugly-looking month like we did in April, but I didn't expect it to be worse," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. He added that June could have high numbers as well.
Data show that the average number of monthly overdoses of heroin and other drugs reported in Clark County was 21.9 in 2016, dropping to 17 per month in 2018. Just five months into 2020, that monthly average is now up to 28.4.
Yazel said he feels the spike is due in part to restrictions in treatment programs during the pandemic — many group meetings were altered and some treatment programs stopped taking new patients.
"It's obviously a big concern," he said. "It tells me that we need to get the programs that were working up and running as soon as possible and we need to look at what we need to do."
Yazel said while previous years showed a rate of overdoses deaths consistent with the number of overdoses themselves, that wasn't the case in the April spike — there was not a correlating spike in deaths that month.
"I hope that's a sign that our Narcan programs are more effective," he said. Narcan, or the generic Naloxone, is an opioid overdose reversal drug. The Clark County Health Department, in partnership with grassroots community organization Clark County CARES, have been working over the past several years to educate and make Narcan more widely available.
At the Clark County syringe exchange program, known as The Interchange, activity has been consistent the past few months with numbers seen pre-COVID-19.
In May, staff there saw 115 unduplicated clients; in April, there were 122. The team gave out 7,560 clean syringes in May and took in 5,680.
Brandy Phillips, chief operating officer at Sunrise Recovery, a 30-day inpatient treatment program in Clarksville, said the team there has worked to be able to continue taking in new folks during the shutdown, and that they've increased their intake ability recently in response to the spike in overdoses. New patients are tested for COVID-19 and kept separately until results come in. After that, they are still required to wear a mask for the next seven days.
Staff at Sunrise are also keeping track of people who have graduated from the program since it started in 2018, to make sure they have what they need to stay successful in their abstinence and avoid relapse.
"We have a dedicated admissions team that is reaching out to alumni on a daily basis, keeping in touch with them to see how they're doing," Phillips said. She added that when they can't get a patient in because the facility is full, they get connect the patient with outside resources until a spot is open.
About 75% of the staff at Sunrise are people who are in recovery, including two state-certified peer recovery coaches who are in the admissions department, Phillips said.
"When potential clients call in, that's who they get first," she said. "They not only relate to the client, but are able to speak from experience and they are certified to provide that support. We believe in showing love and compassion in all that we do at Sunrise."
The program is planning to expand its offerings over the next several months. They recently purchased a building for an intensive outpatient program, for those who would benefit more from this than the inpatient stay. It will include licensed clinical social workers and drug and alcohol counselors. They've received their Medicaid capability this week, and are in the process of getting other credentials.
Sunrise will also be starting a partial-hospitalization day program, where patients would be able to receive individual therapy and group sessions, to work on reuniting into the community.
