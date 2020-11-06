Clark County Recycling District data compared January-September 2019 with the same time period in 2020 and found gains in these categories:
• Dropoff recycling (five sites): 21.5% increase
• Curbside recycling (Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Sellersburg): 4.1% increase
• Electronics: 74.7% increase
• Household hazardous waste: 17.2% increase
• Scrap metal: 33.4% increase
• Tires: 73% increase
“Clark County residents value recycling as an essential service and are showing a strong commitment to sustainability. Recycling is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do,” said Connie Sellers, Clark County Commissioner and president of the Clark County Recycling District Board.
“The available recycling options furthers the county’s priority of health and the environment. Small actions can add up to a lot. Recycling a bottle or a box can start a chain reaction in a neighborhood, a community.”
The growing commitment to sustainability is in sync with the upcoming celebration Nov. 15 of America Recycles Day, a program of Keep America Beautiful. The day raises awareness about recycling and better recycling habits. For more information and to take the recycling pledge, go to: https://www.epa.gov/americarecycles/america-recycles-day#WYCD
Clark County Recycling offers recycling services and programs for residents designed to protect and reduce the impact on the environment. Go to https://www.recycleclarkcounty.org/dashboard for more information.
Clark County Ordinance #93-OR-34 established the mandatory recycling program in June, 1993. The curbside program recycling fee of $34 is a separate line item on the property tax statement for residents in Sellersburg, Jeffersonville, and Clarksville.
Residents in the unincorporated areas of Clark County pay a $17 annual fee for dropoff recycling locations in Charlestown, Henryville, Washington, Starlight, and Borden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.