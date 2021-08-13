The Clark County Health Department announced Friday afternoon that it will have a COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinic on Monday Aug. 16 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Mark Fetter Center, 1613 East 10th, Jeffersonville.
No appointment will be necessary.
The vaccine will be free and there is a choice of Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. Both vaccines are fully tested, the health department said, and highly effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19.
Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine.
Pfizer requires two doses and is the only vaccine available to kids ages 12 to 17.
Both rapid antigen and PCR tests will be available.
