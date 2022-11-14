The Clark County Extension Homemakers annual Holiday Bazaar will be Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds Community Building, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown.
The bazaar will offer a variety of venders, holiday gifts and flea market items. Lunch, including homemade soups, hot dogs and bake goods will be available to purchase.
The money from the bazaar goes for operating expenses. The group supports 4-H awards, cancer research and other projects. Each year the homemakers present two $500 scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.