SOUTHERN INDIANA — Health departments in Clark and Floyd counties Thursday afternoon issued news releases strongly recommending recently issued CDC recommendations on COVID protections.
"The Clark County Health Department is highly recommending residents, visitors, schools, and the business community follow the new CDC guidelines on COVID precautions," the department said in its news release.
"In accordance with Center for Disease Control and Indiana Department of Health instructions," the Floyd County Health Department said, "it is very strongly recommending the use of masks for all children returning to school for the 2021-2022 year.
Below is Floyd County’s news release:
This week, the CDC has changed the previous guidance, largely due to the increased risk from the Delta variant. Vaccinated students over 12 are now recommended to wear masks while indoors at school. Masks are not required for outdoor activities. The previously vaccinated are now asked to test for COVID 3 to 5 days after a known close contact but are not required to quarantine or miss school.
Quarantine is required for unvaccinated close contacts. A close contact is someone within 6 feet of a COVID positive person for more than 15 minutes in a single day. Close contacts may return to school on Day 8 if a PCR COVID test is negative on Day 5,6, or 7; but the person will need to mask until Day 14. Other options for unvaccinated close contacts are to quarantine at home until Day 10, then return with mask on until Day 14, or return on Day 15 if not tested and unwilling to wear a mask. Day 0 is the last day of exposure. Close contact status is not changed by masking if unvaccinated; that is, if you are unvaccinated but wearing a mask this paragraph still applies.
All age groups are recommended to test with the onset of symptoms.
The Delta variant poses a markedly worse public health threat than the previous UK strain. Its incidence has escalated from 5% of cases in May to over 80% of cases currently. The new variant is over 225% more infectious, with 1000 times the viral load of the original COVID-19 strain. In the last 6 weeks our local index has inflated from 0.42% to 8.4%. A continuing rise in the number of active COVID cases in Floyd County may trigger a return to a local mask requirement or mandate.
The vast majority of the present COVID cases are occurring in unvaccinated people. Non-immunized members of our community should get the vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves, their families, and our community. As the successful Smallpox eradication campaign showed, viral illness can be neutralized, but it takes all of us to end this Pandemic.
Below is Clark County’s news release:
The Clark County Health Department is highly recommending residents, visitors, schools, and the business community follow the new CDC guidelines on COVID precautions, the department said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
The department said it has evaluated CDC guidelines released on July 27, 2021. The new guidance suggests that counties with transmission rates classified by the CDC as “substantial” or “high” should resume masking indoors to reduce transmission to those individuals who are unvaccinated and those who are vulnerable due to serious medical conditions.
The county is currently designated at a “high” level of transmission per the CDC and these rates continue to increase, the news release said.
The previous wild and variant strains of COVID-19 did not show competent transmission from fully vaccinated persons to unvaccinated individuals, the department explained in the news release. However, the Delta variant replicates at levels high enough in breakthrough vaccinated individuals to pose a transmission risk to other persons according to the CDC. This new data in conjunction with the 70% increase in transmissibility of the Delta variant over previous strains has prompted the CDC guideline revision.
Additional recommendations from the CDC are listed below:
• Added a recommendation for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
• Added information that fully vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or if they have someone in their household who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease or not fully vaccinated.
• Added a recommendation for fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
• CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status
￼￼￼At this time, CCHD has meet with and has strongly recommended all Clark County schools to follow the CDC guidance. The Indiana Department of Health on a conference call Thursday advises schools to adopt the CDC guidance given the substantial increase of Delta transmission in just the past few weeks. We will continue to provide assistance and guidance as more information becomes available.
For COVID-19 testing and vaccines go to www.clarkhealth.net to register.
School districts react to guidance
The masking policies for Greater Clark County Schools have not changed at this time, according to Renee Markoski, executive assistant to the superintendent. Masks are optional for Greater Clark and other districts in Clark and Floyd counties.
Clarksville Community Schools leaders are evaluating its back-to-school plan based on guidance from the CDC and Clark County Health Department, according to a Thursday statement.
"If there are changes to our plan, we will communicate those to our families and community before the start of school," District Safety Specialist Scott Gardner said.
Borden-Henryville School Corp. Superintendent Johnny Budd said the administration is monitoring the situation closely but has not made any changes at this point.
"Right now the plan is going to be recommending but not mandating masks," Budd said. "We're going to leave that choice up to parents, students and teachers, but at this point there are no requirements."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.