JEFFERSONVILLE — The Clark County judges and magistrates gathered Wednesday morning to promote the use of masks and let the public know they have precautions in place to protect against COVID-19.
Before court started, the Clark County judiciary — judges Andrew Adams, Vicki Carmichael, Brad Jacobs and Joseph Weber and magistrates Ken Abbott, Jeffrey Branstetter, Richard Dawkins and Joni Grayson — met outside the courthouse, each carrying a mask and each carrying a sign saying who they were wearing a mask for.
Judge Carmichael, who presides over the Clark County courts and circuit court no. 4, held a sign reading that she wears a mask for her mother. Other signs included Clark County teachers, students, families, healthcare workers, seniors and those more at risk.
"I just think that to me it impacts so much of the community because there's a lot of people in and out of the courts for a variety of reasons," said Judge Weber, who presides over circuit court no. 3. "You instantly think about criminal cases but there are people here on civil matters, and adoptions, and custody matters...there are a lot of people that have to just continue to use the courthouse."
The courts were previously operating under an order granted by the Indiana Supreme Court in April that limited operations, including postponing trials and hearings not essential to a party's immediate safety or liberty, and conducting hearings with current inmates via videoconference.
Some of those restrictions have since been lifted, but on Monday, the courts requested a return to only essential hearings until Aug. 14, based in part on two stakeholders of the Clark County judicial system testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The Indiana Supreme Court will decide whether to grant the request.
Under the current protocol, hearings are via Zoom or by other means of remote communication when possible. In the instance that a party needs to appear in person, spectators including friends and family are not allowed to be in the courtroom but may view the hearing via live stream.
"We want people to understand that we've created as safe of an environment as we possibly can for them to use the courthouse," Weber said. "And we're trying not to compel anybody to be here in person unless they just absolutely have to be."
Judge Adams held a sign indicating that he wears a mask for healthcare workers — his wife, a nurse, is among the front-line employees who may have closer exposure to the virus than others.
"We see an increase in healthcare workers that are getting...Covid based on just their job duties," he said. "If I had another sign I'd probably say police officers and firemen; they're out doing the same thing, having daily contact with people."
As of Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., there had been 53,370 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus identified in Indiana — 736 of these cases were among Clark County residents and 435 cases among Floyd County residents.
Some states have already reversed some of their reopening efforts, and on Wednesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb mandated that Indiana would remain at stage 4.5 for another two weeks.
Adams said this is why it's important to promote the use of masks, to help slow the spread.
"I think with the resurgence of some of the positive testing, we're just trying to re-establish that it's in everybody's best interest if everybody wears masks," he said. "I've got two teenage daughters and my children are wearing masks everywhere they go. They've got friends that aren't wearing masks and they're saying it's a hoax. This isn't a hoax, it's a reality and it's something that we're going to have to deal with as a community."
