Clark Memorial Health has welcomed Victoria Locke, DO, to the team of general surgeons at Clark General Surgery.
Dr. Locke received her education from Lincoln Memorial University DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency in general surgery at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital. She is interested in breast surgery, minimally invasive surgery, sports hernias, robotic-assisted surgery and trained on the daVinci surgical system. Dr. Locke is dedicated to personalized, compassionate care for her patients.
Clark General Surgery is committed to providing the highest quality medical care to the community. Dr. Locke shares that commitment with her passion for patient-centered care and a commitment to medical excellence.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Locke join the practice. She brings knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to our patients,” says Tiffany Sierota, Clark Medical Group COO. “Her dedication to delivering superior patient care aligns with our mission to provide the best possible care and treatment of our patients.”
Dr. Locke is now accepting new patients at the Jeffersonville office and at Clark Specialty Clinic in Scottsburg. To schedule an appointment, call Clark General Surgery at 812-282-0637.
