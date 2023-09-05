Clark Memorial Health is hosting an NICU reunion for the families of babies born requiring specialized medical attention. Clark is celebrating five years of caring for these “All Stars Hero” babies in its Level II NICU.
Families of babies that received care in the NICU are invited to celebrate Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the main lobby of the hospital. There will be carnival games, family photos, the Balloon Guy, snacks, giveaways and a door prize. To make this event memorable families are encouraged to dress in their favorite “All Star Hero” costume.
Online registration is requested. To register, go to https://www.clarkmemorial.org/five-year-nicu-all-stars-reunion
The Family Birth Place at Clark Memorial is known for its exceptional care for expectant parents across Southern Indiana and the Level II NICU supports the goal to extend high quality care locally.
