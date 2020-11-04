Clark Memorial Health was recognized for its commitment to infant and maternal health at the first annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.
Clark Memorial earned the excellence in infant and material health recognition based on implementing best practices in five key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use and obstetric hemorrhage.
“We are so honored to be recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association for our work in infant and maternal health," said Judy Stewart, director of Women’s Health Services and Newborn Intensive Care Unit.
"For the past several years, Clark Memorial has expanded our labor and delivery services by adding a Level II NICU unit, offering education in newborn safe sleep and the creation of our N.E.S.T. Nurture. Encourage. Stabilize. And Treat. program that helps support mothers and babies affected by substance use disorder. We are truly grateful that our hard work has been recognized.”
“Indiana’s birthing hospitals are critical partners as we work to drive down infant mortality,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Thanks to their efforts, Indiana’s infant mortality rate has fallen to the lowest level in state recorded history. Together we will continue this important work to save even more lives and give every Hoosier newborn the best opportunity ahead.”
Dr. Kris Box, Indiana state health commissioner, said she was "inspired by the work and passion our birthing hospitals bring to make sure all babies born in Indiana have the best start at life."
“Reducing infant and maternal mortality requires a multi-pronged approach over the course of many years to see impactful change. We’re seeing that change happen, but we can’t stop now. We must continue to adopt best practices so that we can celebrate more first birthdays in Indiana.”
Box noted that among many successes, Indiana has seen a nearly 30% drop in Indiana’s black infant mortality rate in just two years.
“Indiana hospitals are grateful for the leadership of Gov. Holcomb and Dr. Box and are thrilled to be a partner in Indiana’s successful effort to reduce infant mortality,” said IHA President Brian Tabor. “We look forward to building on the progress we’ve made and achieving Gov. Holcomb’s goal for Indiana to have the lowest rate of infant mortality in the Midwest by 2024.”
Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.
