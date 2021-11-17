Some local charities are getting a big boost thanks to Clarksville’s annual ClarkFEST “Run for the Kids” 5K.
The race is held each year during the same week in October as ClarkFEST, and helps raise money for Clarksville’s “Shop with a Cop” program as well as the WHAS Crusade for Children. All proceeds from the race are donated to charity.
Thanks to the participating runners and generous support of local sponsors, this year’s race raised more than $11,400 for charity. During the Clarksville Town Council meeting Nov. 16, race organizer and Clarksville Town employee Tom Clevidence presented checks totaling more than $5,000 each to representatives of the Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville Fire Department.
ClarkFEST is an annual festival sponsored by the Town of Clarksville and organized by town employees and community volunteers. The event features a parade, car show, live music, family entertainment, food trucks, and, of course, the “Run for the Kids” 5K. The Town of Clarksville would like to thank the following sponsors of the 5K for their support:
Event sponsor
Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz
Platinum Sponsors
All Terrain Paving & Construction Neace Ventures
Clarksville FOP Lodge 144
Nat’l Assoc. of Firefighters Local 2594 The Wheatley Group
Gold Sponsors
Dan Cristiani Excavating Co. Highway Press
MAC Construction
RW Moore Consulting Engineers
Merrel Bierman Excavating, INC. OHM
Heritage Engineering Lochmueller Group
ICA Dumpsters
