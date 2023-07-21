CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville’s Town Council voted this week to amend its rental-inspection program following a class action lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of a Clarksville resident.
The lawsuit alleged the program violated resident Gary Carpenter’s rights as a renter, along with his Fourth Amendment rights.
The amendment allows residents the right to refuse entry to inspect the property. If the town still desires to inspect that property, then officials must obtain a warrant to do so.
“I began this process because my landlord, who is also my friend, felt that the Town Council was making arbitrary decisions and levying fees that did not include input from renters and landlords, save the two titular meetings held back in April,” Carpenter told the News and Tribune. “My objective was to get his frustration out there and make sure that our Fourth Amendment rights weren’t being overlooked. That’s where Gavin (Rose) and the ACLU came in. Gavin had the courage to take this challenge on. For that I and all of Clarksville’s renters should be grateful.”
As part of the rental inspection program the town will look over properties and make sure features like the heating, cooling, electrical and plumbing systems are working properly and safely.
Town officials said previously this program can help both landlords and tenants.
Town Council member Mike Mustain told the News and Tribune previously he’s had a variety of feedback from renters and landlords about the program.
“I have people all the time who are happy that we are doing this,” Mustain said. “Who are happy they are not going to have to heat their house with an oven or walk in sewage that’s coming out from underneath the wax seals of their commode.”
Gavin Rose, with the ACLU, represented Carpenter in this case.
He said he expects the lawsuit to end soon, thanks to the amendment to the program.
“We are obviously there to protect the constitutional rights of all Hoosiers,” Rose said. “And it’s no small deal when the government says, ‘We have the right to enter your house, whether you like it or not.’ Even with the best of intentions, that’s a very important constitutional issue.”
Town officials said the inspections should begin Aug. 1.{p dir=”ltr”}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.