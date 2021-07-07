Hundreds of children in Southern Indiana will be safer for years to come, thanks to the generous support of the Clarksville Community.
Just days after launching a crowdfunding effort to purchase an AED for the Summer Explorers Program, the Clarksville Community helped the effort reach its goal. Summer Explorers is an annual Summer Day Camp for children ages 7-12 from Clarksville and surrounding communities.
Every year, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department trains its camp counselors to perform CPR and use automated external defibrillators (AED). Unfortunately, the program was without an AED that could travel with the camo to various outdoor locations.
That is when GotAED.org, a crowdfunding site supporting the purchase of AED devices for programs involving children helped the effort.
The fundraising campaign had a successful start with several donations from various local residents. The campaign ended just days later when a representative of MAC Construction offered to cover the rest of the AED’s cost. In total, MAC Construction donated $700 of the nearly $1,000 needed to purchase the AED.
“We are extremely grateful to MAC Construction and all the local residents who donated to this campaign,” said Parks Superintendent BJ Nelson Lynton. “It is nice to know that we have yet another great tool to help keep our local children safe while enjoying programs in our parks.”
“We are elated to contribute to such a great program and help provide the AED needed for the Summer Explorers Program. Our hope is the AED will provide a peace of mind to both families and leaders of the program knowing their kids are safe and the proper resources are readily available, ultimately allowing them to freely play and indulge in all activities," said Chad Unruh, CEO of MAC Construction.
MAC’s President, Travis Unruh said it was "especially gratifying making this presentation with these kids at Clarksville’s Gateway Park, adjacent to the Town’s Baseball & Softball Complex — both of which were constructed by MAC.”
Along with the AED, the fundraising campaign allowed the department to receive a special backpack to store the AED and other first aid supplies. This will make it convenient for camp counselors to transport the AED and medical supplies to the various locations used for the camp.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department also plans to use the AED backpack for other special events and programs throughout the year.
