CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Town Council took a crucial step toward ending its lease with Harbor Freight Tools at Tuesday's Town Council meeting.
But that doesn't mean the store is leaving the area.
Council voted unanimously to approve a tentative lease termination agreement. The matter now heads to the town's Redevelopment Commission for full approval. The Redevelopment Commission meets on June 27.
If approved, Harbor Freight will agree to move out of its current location, 746 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, by Dec. 31.
The goal is for the store to relocate elsewhere in the town.
"We continue to work with the Town Council to finalize this matter and hope to open a new location in Clarksville before the end of the year," said Harbor Freight Tools spokesperson Craig Hoffman.
As part of a tentative agreement between the town and the business, Clarksville will terminate all resolutions approving the use of eminent domain on the property and any legal action regarding Harbor Freight.
The town will also pay the business $1.7 million to help with moving the business to another part of Clarksville and pay for renovations at the new location.
Clarksville started the eminent domain process on the property last summer. At the time town officials said they were working with the company to find a new spot for the business, but those talks stalled.
Council members noted at that time that they don't take eminent domain votes lightly.
There are no immediate plans for the property, however Clarksville officials said they want whatever goes into the spot to align with the town's 3C Master Plan.
During the public comment section of Tuesday's Town Council meeting someone spoke about the lease-termination agreement.
Tim Dougherty asked council to consider if paying Harbor Freight was the best use of town funds.
Dougherty said he was with local real estate developer Form G and that the group had been in talks with the town about the property within the past year.
"I ask, if this property (zoning) use is to remain the same, why is there a need to spend $1.7 million, nearly the price paid for the property, to evict Harbor Freight, a tenant occupying 15% of the space," Dougherty said. "Couldn't they be left in place and other suites be leased?"
