CLARKSVILLE — There's now a chance for Clarksville teens to take part in local government.
U.S. Census data shows that at least one in every five Clarksville residents is younger than 18. That's part of the reason why the town is establishing a Youth Council.
"When I became Communications Director one of the priorities was to improve communication between the residents and the town," said Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin. "So we thought it's be a good idea to create a youth council."
Conklin said the concept is growing in popularity in towns nationwide.
"It's a way to get youth involved in part of the process, and, hopefully that will continue when they're adults," he said.
Two students from each local high school will be chosen to participate. They can attend Clarksville High School, Silver Creek High School, Providence High School or Jeffersonville High School and still qualify.
All members must live in the town of Clarksville.
"The kids will be able to get an application from principals, then the principals choose students to represent their schools," Conklin said.
Applications are due by the end of the school year and the term for members is from June until May 2023.
"The Youth Council will have one meeting per month and outside of that, each Youth Council member will be able to choose a different commission within the town," he said. "They'll be going to those meetings, the Youth Council President will attend Council meetings and be the voice at the Council meeting. "
Although the members will be working closely with local officials, there are other activities they could participate in.
Those include creating a youth forum, a youth publication, organizing community service projects or creating an advocacy campaign addressing concerns like school bullying.
Applications are also available on Clarksville's town website. A $1,000 grant from the Youth Philanthropy Council of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana has been awarded to this project.
"It's one way to get the youth involved and part of the process that hopefully continues with them as adults," Conklin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.