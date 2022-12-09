CLARKSVILLE – A local nonprofit which serves the homeless in Southern Indiana is getting a boost from the Town of Clarksville.
During a regular meeting of the Clarksville Town Council on Tuesday, council members voted unanimously to donate $50,000 to the Catalyst Rescue Mission, along with a used vehicle from the Town’s fleet.
The goal of the Catalyst Rescue Mission is to help end homelessness in Southern Indiana by providing shelter, case management, life skills training, and social services that propel people into housing permanency. Administrators say the Town of Clarksville’s donation will be a great help in the coming months.
“With the community support from the Town of Clarksville it ensures that we are able to continue to provide housing (600+ so far in 2022), meals (73,000 so far in 2022), and case management to those who are in the most desperate need,” said Pastor Jim Moon, president of Catalyst Rescue Mission.
As part of the town council’s action, town leaders also issued a friendly challenge to other local units of government to donate to Catalyst Rescue Mission in support of our Southern Indiana homeless population.
“Nonprofit agencies like Catalyst Rescue Mission need our help, especially this time of year,” said Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity. “That’s why the town council voted to make an additional donation of up to $20,000 in the aggregate as a match to donations to Catalyst Rescue Mission by any other Clark or Floyd County governmental units.”
Anyone interested in learning more about Catalyst Rescue Mission or making a donation can visit their website at https://catalystrescuemission.org/.
