CLARKSVILLE — In 2019, Paoli couple Tessa and Keegan Higgs got a beautiful surprise when baby Nola came into their lives.
The parents and child were connected through the Safe Haven Baby Box program, an Indiana-based initiative that assists parents in crisis — whether they need a safe and legal way to surrender a baby they are unable to care for or could benefit from a pregnancy crisis hotline.
The family, including 22-month old Nola and 5-year-old son, Jaxon, attended a ceremony Friday blessing the installation of the 48th Safe Haven Baby Box at Clarksville's Fire Station No. 1 on Stansifer Avenue. It was made possible in part through fundraising by community member Caitlyn Henderson.
"We're just forever grateful for Safe Haven Baby Boxes and the blessings it's been to our family," Tessa Higgs said. "Nola came to us last year as a surprise, and we had to adjust our life in about seven-day period of trying to get ready for a baby. But it was the best change we could ever have for our life and she's been such a blessing to us."
The way it works is that a parent who has made the difficult decision to surrender an infant places the child in a secure space that can be opened from outside. A silent alarm alerts firefighters that a baby is present, and they can immediately remove the infant from the space and contact the proper channels. Surrendering the child is likely a last-resort option for parents, and other avenues for help are available including a 24-hour crisis hotline and adoption assistance.
The program was borne out of Indiana's Safe Haven Law, enacted in 2000, which allows parents to anonymously surrender a child 30 days old or younger without facing prosecution.
Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said he was proud to be able to offer at the newly rebuilt fire station the crucial resource that could help save the lives of babies in the community. The fire station is a place that, as a child, he found comfort and felt safety. He wants to be able to expand that protection.
"As a fire department, we offer different types of services," Skaggs said. "We offer fire and rescue, medical care, public education...we're even a Safe Place for our community. But today we're going to expand those services. We're going to provide a safe option for mothers and fathers who are experiencing a crisis with a newborn infant.
"As firefighters, we may never know the crisis or how this parent made this decision, but as firefighters, we value every life, young and old."
The program was founded by Monica Kelsey, who told the story during the ceremony of a 17-year-old girl who had become pregnant in 1972 after being raped. The man was convicted and sent to prison. The woman, faced with the choice of what was at the time an illegal abortion, chose to give birth to her child. The baby was born in April 1973, and several hours later, she abandoned the baby.
"And that child is me," Kelsey said. "So my biological father is a convicted rapist, and I don't even know my ethnicity. But I'm still a human being and my life has value and I'm not worth less simply because of my beginnings. I often say that if there is a poster of an unwanted child, my name and my picture would be on it.
"But today I stand up here and say how blessed am I to be unwanted."
Since the first Baby Box was installed in 2016, there have been dozens placed at hospitals and fire stations in several states. Most are in Indiana, but there is also a presence in Ohio, Arkansas and Arizona.
According to the Safe Haven Baby Box website, there has not been an infant death in Indiana due to being abandoned since the implementation of the program.
The ceremony was attended by dozens of community members and local leaders, including most of the Clarksville Town Council and Indiana State Rep. Dr. Rita Fleming.
As the ceremony closed, Clarksville's Fire Chaplain, the Rev. Dr. Michael Donahue, said a prayer to bless all who may be involved with the newest Baby Box.
"Please bless the mothers and parents that make the tough but right decision to put their baby in the Baby Box," Donahue said. "Bless the fire persons who will have to deal with the baby. Let us receive this child without judgement or condemnation. Let us be the grace of God's love on this Earth with this Baby Box."
