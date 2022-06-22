CLARKSVILLE — There wasn't an open seat in the house Wednesday afternoon at the Clarksville Community Center.
That's a good thing for the American Red Cross as first responders and residents came out to donate blood.
The annual "Battle of the Badges" blood drive allows donors to choose whether they want the police or fire department to get credit for their donation. Whoever gets the most donations wins.
"I think it's good to have events like this, first of all for the obvious reasons, it brings awareness and also helps out those in need," said John Miller, Clarksville Police Department Detective Corporal and Public Information Officer.
"We do this annually to bring awareness to it, even though we say it's competing, it's really teaming together to make this happen and give (the Red Cross) the positive benefit of doing this."
Miller said the Red Cross is dealing with a national shortage of blood and the more people who get involved, the more Clarksville can help.
The Red Cross says the blood supply is still "critically low." People who couldn't attend the blood drive can contact the organization to set up a time to donate.
Miller said the goal is to get as many units as possible from the blood drive. About 40 people had signed up as of Wednesday afternoon and people were able to walk-in to donate as well.
Last year about 70 people donated for the event.
Clarksville Fire Department Chief Brandon Skaggs said it's good to be involved in this kind of drive.
"I did see one of the firefighters from Jeffersonville came over," he said. "We are getting some support from our mutual agencies next door. In all reality, getting people here to donate is the most important. I think the Battle of the Badges adds a little bit of camaraderie or positive competition."
