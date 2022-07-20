CLARKSVILLE — UPDATE: Clarksville Police have identified the victim in Sunday's deadly hit-and-run as John Leffler of Salem.
Leffler was 63. The investigation into the hit-and-run is still active and ongoing.
Leffler's son, Wayne Leffler, said if anyone knows or has seen anything in connection to the hit-and-run they should call Clarksville Police immediately.
"I want justice for my father," he said. "That's not fair to take a human life. My family deserves justice."
He said he's thankful for E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home for their help at this time.
A benefit will be held for Leffler's family on July 31 at Slammer's Bar and Grill, 900 East Chestnut Street in Jeffersonville.
"What we really need are donations for an auction or raffle, that's how we raise the money" said Manager Trina Yeoman. "If anyone wants to make donations of their time, come help out that day."
The benefit will be held starting at 2 p.m.
Leffler's loved ones have also set up a GoFundMe page where people can help pay for funeral expenses.
According to the GoFundMe Leffler had four sons, eight grandchildren and one great grand child.
The GoFundMe can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/john-leffler?qid=e9557c5ede64d7fa05c793beb248e98c
Police in Clarksville are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Sunday night on Brown’s Station Way.
According to CPD the incident happened at about 9:57 p.m. on Sunday on westbound Brown’s Station Way, across from North Clark Boulevard.
Officers said anyone with information or involvement in the wreck should contact Lt. Jeff Kennedy at 812-288-7151 extension 307 or J.Kennedy@clarksvillepolice.com. People can also contact Cpl. John Miller at 812-288-7151 extension 312 or email at J.Miller@clarksvillepolice.com.
Local camera feed from security cameras is being accessed by police.
Police said they appreciate any information the public can provide in connection to this case.
