Clarksville Hit and Run

Clarksville Police said this is where the July 17 fatal hit-and-run took place.

 Courtesy Clarksville Police

CLARKSVILLE — Police in Clarksville are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Sunday night on Brown’s Station Way.

According to CPD the incident happened at about 9:57 p.m. on Sunday on westbound Brown’s Station Way, across from North Clark Boulevard.

Officers said anyone with information or involvement in the wreck should contact Lt. Jeff Kennedy at 812-288-7151 extension 307 or J.Kennedy@clarksvillepolice.com. People can also contact Cpl. John Miller at 812-288-7151 extension 312 or email at J.Miller@clarksvillepolice.com.

Local camera feed from security cameras is being accessed by police.

Police said they appreciate any information the public can provide in connection to this case.

Tags

Trending Video