The Clarksville Youth Council is hoping to use art to combat a problem members say is affecting area youth. During the month of February, local students in kindergarten through 12th grade are being asked to create artistic poster designs around the topic of mental health.
When the Youth Council was created by the Town Council last summer, Youth Council members were asked to discuss the most serious issues facing area youth. Bullying and mental health was one of the main topics of conversation. Council members said the lack of interaction caused by COVID and school shutdowns had a lasting impact on them and their fellow students.
“The Youth Council was awarded a $1,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, and I asked them how they would want to use those funds,” said Ken Conklin, the Town’s Communications Director and Youth Council Advisor. “They took a vote and decided they wanted to provide mental health resources to their classmates.”
Youth Council members say the poster contest has two objectives. The first is to find a design for a larger “Mental Health Matters” poster that will be printed and put up across the Town of Clarksville at locations frequented by youth. Those posters will also have phone numbers and links to resources for students in need. The second objective involves local parents.
“The Youth Council is hoping that this contest will start a conversation between students and their parents,” said Conklin. “They think it may be an easy way for parents to check in with their kids to see how they are feeling.”
Students interested in participating in the contest must send a scanned copy of their 8.5in x 11in artwork to info@townofclarksville.com by Tuesday, Feb. 28. The winners will be selected during the Youth Council’s next meeting on March 3. The winners in various age groups will receive a $50 Amazon gift card and have their work posted on the Town’s website and social media channels. Students must be Clarksville residents to be eligible for the contest.
Contest Age Groups
Group 1: Kindergarten – 2nd Grade
Group 2: 3rd Grade – 5th Grade
Group 3: 6th Grade – 8th Grade
Group 4: 9th Grade – 12th Grade
