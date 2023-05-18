Brooklyn

Brooklyn Kendall

Scholarship recipient from Duke Energy

Brooklyn Kendall of Borden will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Duke Energy to help pay for her post-high school education.
Kendall, a senior at Borden High School, is one of six Indiana high school students selected as part of the 2023 Duke Energy Scholars Program. This fall, she will attend Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg to study nursing. Her parents are Paul and Sarah Kendall.
“We’re proud to support dedicated individuals like Brooklyn that recognize the value and importance of furthering their education,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. “We are honored to provide scholarships to help local students continue to learn and explore future careers.”
Scholarships are awarded annually to graduating high school seniors who are the dependent children of qualified Duke Energy employees and retirees. Award recipients are selected based on academic record, leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors and awards, adult appraisal, work experience and other factors.

Southern New Hampshire University President's List

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President's List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Rachel Baradan Dilmaghani of Clarksville; Jennifer Lewis of Greenville; David Saylor of Leavenworth; Emma Jenkins of Charlestown; Britton Engleman of Corydon; Destinee Bell of Jeffersonville and Skylar Blakley of Jeffersonville. 

Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, NH, is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. 

Franklin College Art Awards

The Franklin College Art Department presented awards at the annual reception of the spring semester student art exhibit on Monday, May 8. Students from all levels of studio art classes displayed a selection of their work completed during the spring semester.

Sydney Byerly, of New Albany, received an Honorable Mention for design III.

Founded in 1834, Franklin College is a residential liberal arts and sciences institution 20 minutes south of Indianapolis.

Regis College Graduate

Carrie Emerson of Lanesville graduated with a Post Master's Certificate in Nursing - Women's Health Nurse Practitioner from Regis College during the May 6, 2023 commencement exercises. Emerson was among more than 1,300 students who received degrees ranging from associate to doctoral levels.

Regis College is a co-ed university 12 miles west of Boston in Weston, MA. It was founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston. 

