Southern New Hampshire University President's List
Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President's List. The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Rachel Baradan Dilmaghani of Clarksville; Jennifer Lewis of Greenville; David Saylor of Leavenworth; Emma Jenkins of Charlestown; Britton Engleman of Corydon; Destinee Bell of Jeffersonville and Skylar Blakley of Jeffersonville.
Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, NH, is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.
Franklin College Art Awards
The Franklin College Art Department presented awards at the annual reception of the spring semester student art exhibit on Monday, May 8. Students from all levels of studio art classes displayed a selection of their work completed during the spring semester.
Sydney Byerly, of New Albany, received an Honorable Mention for design III.
Founded in 1834, Franklin College is a residential liberal arts and sciences institution 20 minutes south of Indianapolis.
Regis College Graduate
Carrie Emerson of Lanesville graduated with a Post Master's Certificate in Nursing - Women's Health Nurse Practitioner from Regis College during the May 6, 2023 commencement exercises. Emerson was among more than 1,300 students who received degrees ranging from associate to doctoral levels.
Regis College is a co-ed university 12 miles west of Boston in Weston, MA. It was founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston.
